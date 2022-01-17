Today is World Pizza Day

Due to Covid, Italian pizzerias suffered a 2.5 billion euro crack in 2021, compared to before the pandemic, due to closures and restrictions, in addition to the "hiccup" presence of foreign tourists. This is what emerges from an analysis by Coldiretti released on the occasion of the day dedicated to the symbol of the most famous Italian cuisine in the world which is celebrated today on Monday 17 January.



Consumption is upset by about 10 million Italians at home because they are positive for Covid, have had contacts at risk and are in quarantine or smart working with the collapse of sales in the premises that has a heavy impact on the budgets of the 63 thousand businesses present on the national territory, where about 200 thousand people are employed. There is also a boom in home deliveries which, however, is not sufficient to cover the losses and support the budgets of the sector with the difficulties that move along the entire supply chain considering that at full capacity in pizzerias, it is estimated that are used every year 400 million kilos of flour, 225 million kilos of mozzarella, 30 million kilos of olive oil and 260 million kilos of tomato sauce.

However, the difficulties of catering have not extinguished the love of Italians for pizza, so much so that over one in 3 citizens (34%) has increased their consumption of pizza, according to a survey conducted by the Association. 23% of citizens ate more using take-away or home delivery, while another 8% made use of DIY, even with the involvement of the whole family, starting with the children. And there is also a 3% that has increased the attendance of pizzerias when restrictions and closures have allowed them. For 40% of Italians, consumption remained the same while for another 26% it decreased, mainly due to the difficulty or fear of going to the premises.



