Berlin Packaging takes over the French company La Parfait

Berlin Packagin has completed the acquisition of the Le Parfait activities and brands from OI France Sas, thus strengthening its position as a reference company for the supply of high quality glass containers in the business to business (B2B) market, increasing at the same time its market share in the business to consumer (B2C) segment.

Le Parfait is known for the iconic glass vases and closures produced by OI France SAS and its subsidiaries. The French brand has always been linked to the tradition of preserving homemade food, such as jams, preserves, honey and pates. These easily identifiable consumer glass jars have a long shelf life and are fitted with natural and recycled rubber seals to provide a sustainable packaging solution.

"With the completion of the acquisition of the Le Parfait brand, we are further consolidating our leadership in the B2B market for premium quality glass packaging, while at the same time creating exciting new opportunities in the consumer market", said Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging for Emea.

Le Parfait glass vases and closures are produced at the factories in Puy-Guillaume in France and in Seville in Spain. OI France and its subsidiaries will continue to manufacture them under a long-term supply agreement with Berlin Packaging France, ensuring continuity of supply for this product.