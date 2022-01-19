Wine: record-breaking Brunello in 2021

Almost 11.4 million bottles of Brunello di Montalcino placed on the market in 2021, 37% more than in the previous three years, with over 1 million reserves (+ 108% on 2020); average bulk price at + 28% and bottled stocks in the cellar at historic lows (-38% on December 2020). It was an exciting year for the sales of Brunello but also of Rosso di Montalcino (+ 10% on 2020, to 4.6 million bottles), according to the Consortium's analysis based on data from the certification body Valoritalia relating to the labels of Been distributed last year for bottles to be placed on the market.

"Two years of gold for the market of our flagship wine has ended, with increases of 12% and 27% respectively", said the president of the Consorzio del vino Brunello di Montalcino, Fabrizio Bindocci, "now the goal is cement the achieved positioning. At the end of February we will be in New York with our producers for a US edition of Benvenuto Brunello, while a new special event dedicated to Rosso di Montalcino is being studied, a product that increasingly confirms its own identity and important potential".

The analysis on the bands reveals that the last two super-years on the market (2015 and 2016) have achieved record numbers. It was in fact since 2010 that the ceiling of 11 million bottles on the market had not been exceeded. Overall, in the last two years, almost 10.2 million state bands have been delivered relating to the 2015 vintage and over 9.4 million labels for 2016. A sold out that did not limit the request for 2017, which it already has 3.1 million bottles ready to make their debut on the market. The Consortium is highly represented, whose members hold 98.4% of the bottled wine. The Consortium of Brunello di Montalcino wine brings together 214 members, for a protection that extends over a vineyard of over 4,300 hectares in the district of the Municipality of Montalcino (2,100 hectares in Brunello, quota since 1997), in favor of four DOP of the territory.