Europe: Mongolia registers an IGP product

The registration of the Uvs Chatsargana PGI denomination was published yesterday in the Official Journal of the EU, the first product of Mongolia included as a Protected Geographical Indication that will enjoy the protection offered by the European regulation of PDO PGI (EU Reg. No. 1151/2012). Qualivita gave the news yesterday.

Uvs Chatsargana PGI designates the berries of the Uvs sea buckthorn, belonging to the Eleagnaceae family with which an extract is made. With this new registration of Mongolia there are 19 non-EU countries with PDO, PGI or TSG products protected at Community level. On the other hand, non-EU products in the European register of Geographical Indications rise to 225, of which 195 in the Food sector.

"The number of countries that resort to the European regulation of Geographical Indications to protect and promote typical products is expanding - says Mauro Rosati, general director of the Qualivita Foundation-, and the European system with this new registration is confirmed as a true planetary model of protection with 56 countries using it. This result confirms the validity of the current Community legislation. A radical change of the current regulations would therefore be detrimental”.