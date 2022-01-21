Besana Importaco: Tucci is the new commercial director

A new face at the commercial top of Besana, a company of the Importaco Group, European leader in the processing and marketing of dried fruit: Nicola Tucci , born in 1972, has in fact taken on the role of Commercial Director since January.

Graduated in Economics and Commerce from the University of Bari, Marketing & Finance address, Tucci has gained a consolidated experience in the food sector at national and international level, covering various coordination and responsibility roles for companies of the caliber of Nestlè, Unilever, Coca Cola Sicily & Albania, Mondelez-Kraft Foods and Reckitt Benckiser.

"I am extremely happy and enthusiastic - declares Tucci - to become part of the Besana-Importaco family, bringing all my 23 years of experience in General Management, Sales, Marketing and Finance gained in multinational companies".

“We are sure - adds Riccardo Calcagni, CEO of Besana - that Nicola's personal qualities, with his background, will allow him to immediately enter into synergy with our organization. We are also sure that he will meet everyone's collaboration and that his contribution will immediately lead to growing our business globally".

The settlement of Nicola Tucci in the role of Chief Commercial Officer Retail comes at a strategic moment for the dried and dried fruit sector, characterized by growing demand, declining world production (-8% according to INC data) and simultaneous increase in costs of raw materials and services.

Besana, in the last year, has always managed to guarantee the supply chain. It has also played the card of innovation by consolidating its leadership at European level: the synergy with the Spanish company Importaco, started just over a year ago, has made it possible to create the largest platform in the Mediterranean for dried fruit. The group's turnover in 2021 rose to 661.835 million euros, with a strong boost to development projects related to product and process innovation.