Delivery. Kitch-In, a food technology platform ready to attack Europe
Born in 2021, it has already grown by 1300%, and starting from the Netherlands aims at global market
Kitch-In, a food technology platform, will launch its first burger delivery concept in the Netherlands thanks to an exclusive agreement with Johnny's Burger Co., an agreement that will allow consumers to place orders online at Johnny's restaurants (45 kitchens) Burger existing both in Holland and Belgium. The rampant plan is to add another 50 kitchens across the region once the first phase...
