2021: Japanese agricultural exports exceed € 7.5 billion

In 2021, the annual value of Japanese exports of food and products from the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors exceeded the threshold of 1 trillion yen (7.7 billion euros) for the first time. In fact, between January and November 2021 (latest data available), their value stood at 1,060 billion yen. According to the ministry of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, the sharp increase in shipments of beef to the US and Japanese sake to China in particular contributed to the growth.

The spread of the pandemic would also have strengthened online sales. It is also expected that the "Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement" - the new free trade agreement involving 15 Asian nations - will enter into force on January 1. -Pacific, including Japan, China and South Korea-, will favor an increase in exports to the signatory countries. Ice talked about it yesterday from his Tokyo office, source Mainichi Shimbun.