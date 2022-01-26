McDonald's Italia continues to enhance typical products

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

After 65 million sandwiches sold since the first edition, My Selection is back, the line of recipes made by McDonald's and Joe Bastianich to enhance and bring to the general public the products of excellence of Made in Italy. The protagonists of My Selection 2022, available in all 630 restaurants of the fast food chain in Italy, are three: My Selection Chicken Asiago DOP, with Veneto cheese, Italian...