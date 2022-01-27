Barilla celebrates 145 years

In 2022 Barilla celebrates its 145th anniversary and prepares for the celebration with various innovations, starting with the new image of the brand, which is rooted in the positioning of “A Gesture of Love”, focusing more and more on the emotional value of pasta. And so, after 25 years, Barilla is launching a new logo characterized by a more intense red and redesigned with the new oval that loses its white component, historical reference to egg pasta, to better describe the wide range of the brand.

With the new visual identity, Barilla removes the plastic window from the packaging of the famous Barilla range, significantly reducing the use of this material in various countries in which it operates, including Italy, with a total decrease of approximately 126 tons per year. The new packages, completely recyclable and produced with cardboard from responsibly managed forests, will be present in Italy starting from the second half of 2022.

Among the novelties of the new year, also the reopening of Bottega Barilla in Parma, which will take place in the spring in the place of the first shop inaugurated by the founder Pietro Barilla senior in 1877.

An exhibition space open to all, to involve the five senses in an immersive experience to discover the new line of Al Bronzo pasta. In addition, there is also a space where chefs can organize events where they can propose the infinite recipes of one of the most loved foods.