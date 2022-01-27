The "50 Best Week" arrives in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, on February 7, will host the first prize for the 50 best restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa. For the occasion, the Department of Culture and Tourism (Dct Abu Dhabi) has announced the launch of the "50 Best Week Abu Dhabi", a culinary festival with experiential dinners, cooking masterclasses and collaborative experiences. From 4 to 11 February 2022, renowned international chefs will take part in the event, providing insights into their food philosophy and inspiring food lovers with their dishes, ingredients, stories and experiences..

The events include three interactive Masterclasses which will take place on Friday 4th February. The chefs who will show their skills are: Tim Raue from Berlin; pastry chef Will Goldfarb, Pía León and Kjolle , the current holder of the World's Best Female Chef title. In the Collaborative Dining Series, visiting chefs will team up with Abu Dhabi's most esteemed local talent to create a variety of dishes. Raue will bring his personal taste to the Cantonese restaurant Dai Pai Dong, while Natsuko Shoji, winner of the title of best pastry chef in Asia, will present his fusion of French and Japanese dishes at the Tori No Su restaurant.

Dave Pynt, Singaporean BBQ master, will showcase his skills in an experiential "Playing with Fire" culinary event at Emirates Palace. Then there will be the Chef's Table, which will take place throughout the city from 4 to 11 February. In these dining experiences, guests will be offered bespoke menus created by some of Abu Dhabi's best chefs. On February 5th, a live stage event, # 50BestTalks, will also be open to all food-lovers, with leading chefs like Goldfarb and Kamal Mouzawak presenting and discussing current topics and trends, as well as personal stories about their culinary travels. For the grand final, the first list of the 50 best restaurants in the Mena region will be unveiled on February 7 during the awards ceremony.