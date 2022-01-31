Mondelēz: an Italian at the head of European communication

Massimiliano Di Domenico is the new Vice President Corporate Communications and Government Affairs for Mondelēz International to lead the development of the communication strategy and institutional relations for the company in Europe.

After a degree in Statistical and Economic Sciences at the University of Palermo, Massimiliano gained twenty years of international experience in the field of Government Affairs and Corporate Communication at multinationals of absolute importance. In 2001 he joined British American Tobacco where he held positions of increasing importance in numerous European countries, up to taking on the role of Director of Institutional Relations in France. Since 2014 he has been in GSK as Head of Government Affairs & Communications in Italy and then since 2018 has held the position of Vice President Communications, Government Affairs and Market Access for Europe.