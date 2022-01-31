Nespresso Italia has a new general manager

Nespresso announces the appointment of Thomas Reuter as new general manager for Italy. In his new role, Reuter will have the task of leading the strategic direction of the company among the leaders in the portioned coffee market, which now has over 800 employees in Italy, continuing to generate value in a market as strategic for the Group as the Italian one. A constant focus of the new management will be the enhancement of the experience in boutiques, over 70 in Italy, and the development of omnichannel strategies to respond effectively to the habits and purchasing methods of consumers, with an approach strongly oriented towards sustainability and innovation. Reuter takes over from Stefano Goglio, in office since June 2017, who continues his international career today by joining the Nespresso Leadership Team at the Lausanne headquarters.

Born in 1969 in Brussels, Reuter graduated in economics from Trinity College in Hartford (USA) and began his career at Philip Morris Switzerland, where he held various positions in the marketing field. He joined Nespresso in 2002 as Marketing Manager for Switzerland, over the years he has held various roles in the company, both within individual markets and the entire area. Among these, that of New Business Manager at the Lausanne office, with the task of following the opening of new important markets such as Portugal, Russia and Norway.

It was in 2011 that he held the role of International Brand Communication Manager, again at the Lausanne headquarters, leading global campaigns and the company's digital communication strategy. In 2015, he took on the position of Regional Marketing Manager Zone Europe, where he was instrumental in guiding the markets and supporting them in the development of local marketing campaigns, before arriving in Spain in 2016 where, as general manager, he was able to bring complete a sustainable growth plan and defend the company's leadership in the portioned coffee market in a highly competitive scenario. After living in seven countries, Reuter has settled in Italy, in Milan, where he lives with his family and his three children.