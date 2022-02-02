Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
McdDonald's closes 2021 with $ 23.2 billion in revenues (+ 21%)
Results higher than 2019. Net profit of 7.54 billion (+ 59%)
McDonald's returns to pre-Covid levels by closing 2021 with total revenues of $ 23.2 billion (+ 21%), and a net profit of 7.54 billion (+ 59%). Global sales on a comparable basis grew by 17% (and by 8% on a two-year basis) reflecting the positive trend of all business areas: + 13.8% in the USA, + 21.6% in the main markets (International Operated Markets, i.e. the most important countries such as...
EFA News - European Food Agency