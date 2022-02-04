EU: Sri Lanka's first IGP product registered

The registration of Ceylon Cinnamon PGI, the first Sri Lankan product included as a Protected Geographical Indication that will enjoy the protection offered by the European regulation of PDO PGI (EU Reg. 1151/2012), has been published yesterday in the Official Journal of the EU. To report it is Qualivita who specifies: Ceylon Cinnamon PGI is a type of cinnamon obtained from the bark and leaves of the Cinnamomum zeylanicum Blume tree and marketed in sticks, chopped sticks, powder, leaf oil and bark oil.

With this new registration of Sri Lanka there are 20 non-EU countries with PDO, PGI or TSG products protected at Community level. On the other hand, Extra-EU products in the European register of Geographical Indications rise to 226, of which 196 in the food sector.