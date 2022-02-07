Federasalus joins Unionfood

The FederSalus Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 27 January 2022 approved the Plan for the merger by incorporation of the Association into Unione Italiana Food (Integrators Sector Italy): the 240 FederSalus member companies in the integrators sector enter the Confindustria system.

The food supplements sector is constantly growing and in Italy is worth 3.7 billion euros, and our country is the main European producer, with a market share of almost 30%.

Unione Italiana Food is the main association of food industries in the Federalimentare-Confindustria constellation. It brings together the producers of pasta, coffee, desserts, ice cream, cereals, frozen foods, vegetable products and food supplements, bringing together over 800 brands, with 450 companies that have a turnover of around 40 billion euros, according to the association's website.

With the entry of Federsalus, Unionfood's axis shifts strongly towards chemicals, a profitable and trendy sector, with average growth rates of 8.2% between 2024 and 2020.

“Our two realities will be able to systematize their respective networks and strengthen the representation of the supplement sector in Italy within the Confindustria system”, commented Marco Lavazza, president of Unione Italiana Food.