Rossopomodoro has a new CEO

Outgoing CEO Colombo leaves for other professional opportunities. The owners' gratitude for having successfully led the company through the terrible phase of the pandemic.

The board of directors of Sebeto SpA, owner of Rossopomodoro, the most important Italian brand of pizzerias, has announced that Roberto Colombo has left the position of managing director and chairman of the board of directors at the end of January. Nicola Saraceno was appointed in his place.

Thanks to his extensive international experience in top-level roles in the Consumer and Retail sectors, Saraceno is well positioned to lead the business in the company's growth strategy in Italy and abroad. Saraceno was recently CEO of Stroili Group, a chain of jewelers in Italy with over 400 stores. Previously, he held positions at Luxottica Group (Senior Vice President Global Marketing) and Sky (Operations Director for Italy).

Roberto Colombo leaves the Sebeto group to pursue other interests. Upon its release it delivers a company with a significantly improved Ebitda compared to the pandemic, a stabilized capital structure, and the extension of key partnerships with Grandi Stazioni Retail in Italy and Eataly in North America. "Roberto has contributed his leadership, operational expertise and dedication to Rossopomodoro and has led the company in incredibly difficult times for the restaurant industry around the world. We are enormously grateful for his service and wish him every success. Welcome to Nicola Saraceno with whom we will continue to develop the Rossopomodoro brand and business", commented Stephen Alexander, partner of OpCapita LLP, the UK-based private equity fund, majority shareholder of Sebeto.