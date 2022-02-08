Nutriscore. Demonized alcoholic beverages

“We learned with amazement and bewilderment the attempt to apply in the worst possible way a discriminatory, penalizing and fundamentally wrong system like the Nutriscore also to alcoholic beverages”, declared Micaela Pallini, President of Federvini.

The world of wine and alcoholic beverages in general were blown away by the tweet of Serge Hercberg, creator of the Nutriscore system, who in recent days expressed his desire to add a letter F on a black field to his system, to include the world of alcoholic beverages.

The Nustriscore system, which arouses so much controversy in Europe and especially in Italy, is based on a traffic light labeling, in which each food product is filed and judged with a letter and a color. Up to now 5 letters appeared, from A (the best, according to the system) to the letter E (in red field, signifying the dangerousness of the judged product). the inventors of Nustriscore want to add the letter F and just to underline its negative conception, they color it black.

“It is a real affront to the intelligence of consumers first of all - continues President Pallini - as well as representing a slap in the face for a sector that has represented, for centuries, not only an economic wealth, but above all a model of life and civilization. Labeling a food or a drink in red, or even black as in our case, means to pillory and criminalize a product without associating it with the methods or occasions of consumption".

The Nutriscore system has always been condemned by Italy as guilty, among other things, of misinforming consumers and condemning many typical products of the beautiful country. With this system, products such as Parmesan, mozzarella, Parma ham are penalized in favor of products, often synthetic and of low value. would be the turn of alcoholic beverages, without any distinction or evaluation on the merits.

"This hostile approach to the world of wine - adds Albiera Antinori, President of the Federvini Wine Group - is the umpteenth expression of a real senseless and irresponsible crusade towards an Italian sector made up of agricultural products, quality, uniqueness, designations of origin, and it leaves us truly perplexed and worried. We hope that the representatives of our institutions will defend us in a strong and clear way".

The Nutriscore affair is only the last stage of a real offensive in full swing: "The European plan to fight cancer first, the WHO document on the fight against alcohol and finally this - concludes Micaela Pallini - it seems to me clear the attempt of a concentric attack on those products and those countries which, incidentally, have always been standard bearers of a correct lifestyle, balanced diet, drinking culture and beauty associated with their territories. All with an approximate and coarse scientific basis, which does not make the necessary distinctions. The next few months will be crucial: let's defend our sectors, our habits, our sociality but above all let's defend common sense".