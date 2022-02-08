Japan, a loyal market to Gallo Nero

Particularly sensitive to quality made in Italy, Japan has been a loyal market to Chianti Classico wine for many years. Furthermore, since February 2019 the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between the European Union and Japan has become fully operational, containing procedural and commercial provisions that reduce costs related to exports and investments, facilitating access for Italian companies to the third largest market in the world.

Despite the health emergency, Japan, in recent years, has kept the shares of imported Gallo Nero wines stable, showing however a particular interest in the premium types of Chianti Classico, Riserva and Gran Selezione, which have grown in volumes and turnover. Precisely for this reason, after having organized a tasting event last November in Tokyo which saw the participation of over 300 operators in the sector, two masterclasses were organized to demonstrate to the Japanese public the great longevity of Gallo Nero wines (one held yesterday 7 February in Osaka and the other scheduled for Wednesday 9 February in Tokyo).

The Chianti Classico Wine Consortium is in Japan at a very positive moment for the denomination. In fact, despite being characterized by the exceptional event of the pandemic, 2021 ended with a better balance than expected, with + 21% compared to 2020 and + 11% compared to 2019. "We are confident that the relationship with the Japan can continue to grow over the years", says Giovanni Manetti, president of Consortium." Years more and more marked by the ability of our winemakers to transfer the territory into the bottle, maintaining the objective of quality, understood as a union of authenticity and great commitment in all stages of production, in particular in the attention in the vineyard".