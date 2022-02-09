Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Cdp Venture Capital invests in Quomi
The meal kit startup reaches the collection target of 900,000 euros for 2021
New growth prospects for Quomi, the Italian startup born from an idea of Andrea Bruno and Daniele Bruttini, which continues its growth path and closes the year with an investment round by Fondo Rilancio Startup, managed by Cdp Venture Capital for an amount of 400,000 Euros, in co-matching with Digital Magics and other business angels. These capitals, together with the resources raised by the startup's...
