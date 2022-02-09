Fairs: Cancellara is the new general manager of IEG Usa

Italian Exhibition Group, the controlling holding of the Rimini and Vicenza Fairs, has appointed Tommaso Cancellara as the new general manager of Ieg Usa, a company that the exhibition and congress group holds 100% and an operational tool for new development and business initiatives in North America (a pre-pandemic market was worth $ 15.58 billion).

Born in 1980, with a degree in Institutional and Business Economics in Lugano, Cancellara began his professional career with the Ferrari-Maserati Group. Then from 2010 he held positions of increasing responsibility within Technogym, becoming Apac Marketing Manager of the Shanghai office until 2014. Later he was general manager of Assocalzaturifici Italiani, the National Association of Italian shoe factories, which brings together more than five hundred footwear manufacturers, and held the position of CEO of Micam, the most important event in the footwear sector with over 2,000 exhibitors from 50 countries.

Tommaso Cancellara will also be vice president of Fb International, the set-up company owned by Ieg Usa, with two operational offices respectively in Oakland, New Jersey, able to cover the entire East coast, from Canada to Miami, and Las Vegas, in Nevada and for the entire West Coast of the United States.

The new manager will take on the new roles from next April.