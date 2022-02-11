Wine and cancer: the supply chain appeals to MEPs

“We believe it is unscientific and harmful continuing to demonize alcoholic beverages, especially wines, considering them as risk factors for cancer in and of themselves, given that the discriminant is linked to abuse, not moderate consumption, as scientific studies show. Therefore, we ask you to support the amendments aimed at affirming that it is the harmful consumption and/or abuse of alcohol that is a risk factor and not consumption in general, as well as those proposed for the introduction on the label of non-alarming indications (health warnings) but specifics on moderate and responsible consumption. Finally, it would be appropriate to accept the amendment that directs the obligations on sports sponsorship specifically to minors, avoiding a ban tout court".

This is what we read in the letter relating to the vote on the Anti-cancer Plan sent to the MEPs of the European Parliament by the main organizations of the Italian wine sector - Alliance of Italian Cooperatives - agri-food, Assoenologi, Confagricoltura, CIA - Italian Farmers Confederation, Copagri, Federvini, Federdoc, Italian Wine Union. Italia del vino therefore concentrates all its support for the amendments presented in view of the vote, on 15 in plenary session, on the “Cancer plan” that the Union will adopt to stem the disease.

In the report, drawn up by a Commission of MEPs (Beca), wine, like other agricultural products, plays a negative role: "there is no safe amount of alcohol consumption", quotes the report for a thesis based on a controversial Lancet study 4 years ago. If the report is approved without the amendments, a strong downsizing future is expected for wine. Among the proposals contained in the text, there are in fact the establishment of labels with health alerts, the limitations on advertising, the prohibition of sponsorship of sporting events, the increase in taxation, the revision of the promotion policy.