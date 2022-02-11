Basf: handover in the Agricultural Solutions division

Transfer of deliveries within the Agricultural Solutions division of Basf Italia: starting from February the leadership of the sales department passed to Alessandro Oltramari, who replaces Angelo Stradiotti. 45 years old, with a degree in agriculture, Alessandro has been in the company since 2005 where he held roles of increasing responsibility in both marketing and sales, gaining a solid knowledge of the Italian agrifood market and its dynamics. In the new position of “Head of Sales”, Oltramari leads a team of 50 collaborators reporting to Eric Bas, Country Manager for Italy.

“I welcome this opportunity with great energy and a sense of responsibility, thanking the management for the trust placed and Angelo Stradiotti for the fundamental role he played in my professional training”, stated Oltramari. “In this new position, I can count on the competence and enthusiasm of a young and highly motivated team to always put the needs of our customers at the center of their work. With them we share the challenges of the market and the great passion for agriculture".

The Agricultural Solutions division is among the companies operating in Italy that provide solutions for crop protection. "With teams of experts in the laboratory, in the fields, in administration and production, we know how to combine innovative thinking with concrete actions to develop ideas that work in the real world, for farmers, society and the planet. In 2020 our division generated a turnover of 7.66 billion euros", communicates the company in a press release.