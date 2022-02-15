Birra Peroni announces the appointment of the new CFO

Birra Peroni announces the appointment of Adam Legersky as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The manager, who will report directly to the CEO Enrico Galasso, will be in charge of guiding and implementing the company's financial strategy, overseeing the management of planning, control and business support processes, and coordinating procurement activities.

“Adam's entry into the team allows us to strengthen the finance team, with the aim of facing the challenges that the future presents to us with great determination. Its contribution will be fundamental especially in an economic situation such as the one we are experiencing, characterized by extreme volatility of demand and costs. We are an excellence of Made in Italy, a company that has its own history rooted in the territory but which has an increasingly international role, thanks to the success of our products abroad. I am convinced that the entry of an international profile like Adam will contribute to the growth of our business”, states Galasso.

Legersky, after graduating in economics from the University of Prague, has gained significant professional experience in ExxonMobil and British American Tobacco; in 2014 he joined the Asahi Group to deal with strengthening the commercial capability and supporting Finance Business Partnering within Plzeňský Prazdroj, the historic Czech brewery company famous for the Pilsner Urquel brand. In January 2021 he was appointed Head of Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) for Asahi Europe & International.

“I am very proud to join the Birra Peroni team, an international reality that combines tradition and innovation and which, thanks to the success of its brands, represents a real excellence of Made in Italy on a global level. I'm looking forward to getting to work and I hope to be able to make a significant contribution to business development right away to address the challenges we face”, says Legersky.