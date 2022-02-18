Haier: from catalogue to showroom, presents "the home of the future"

Neosperience SpA, innovative SME and reference player in artificial intelligence, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has created for Haier, one of the first operators in the world in the household appliances sector, the first metaverse in which virtual reality and augmented reality come together. A kinesthetic and immersive digital experience in which users can explore and configure products at home with ease of use combined with a realism in the rendering of materials never achieved before.

The project was developed thanks to the solution Neosperience Reality Plus, to create a digital reality capable of overcoming the limits of traditional photographic showrooms. Visitors from over 20 countries can experience, browsing from their PC, smartphone or tablet, the experience of moving freely and without limits in two different three-dimensional environments, in which to discover the products in the Haier catalog and immerse themselves in a "home of the future ”connected and personalized, in which videos, virtual catalogs, flyers and products such as ovens, refrigerators, wine cellars and washing machines are rendered with a high degree of definition of every detail, finish and texture. Visitors can receive all the information and technical details, as well as having the possibility, thanks to augmented reality, to bring the products into their home environment, maintaining their colors, characteristics and dimensions.

"The launch of our virtual showroom is another step in the direction taken by the Haier brand towards an increasingly personalized offer, characterized by premium products both for sophisticated design and for the high degree of technological advancement", underlines Arnaud Guillot, Brands Director Europe. "Our mission is to offer consumers premium experiences, and we are confident that this interactive and immersive journey into our ecosystem meets their expectations".