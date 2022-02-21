CSM Ingredients (Investindustrial) buys Hi-Food

CSM Ingredients, held by an investment company of the Investindustrial VII LP fund and engaged in the research and production of food ingredients, has acquired Hi-Food, an innovative company specializing in the research, development and production of ingredients of natural origin. The latter, founded in 2012 in Parma by Giampaolo Cagnin, Massimo Ambanelli and Emanuele Pizzigalli, in collaboration with the University of Parma, has grown by developing innovative solutions in the world of functional ingredients for the plant-based and clean-label food industry. "The ingredients are developed through innovative processing methods and with raw materials of vegetable origin", explains the company in a press release.

The operation - the financial terms of which have not been disclosed - envisages that Hi-Food shareholders reinvest in Csm Ingredients, also taking on assignments in the commercial and research and development area. The latter, which to date already has over 1,400 employees, 3 research and innovation centers, 8 production plants and 2 open-innovation poles - thus takes another step in the creation of an Italian ingredient-tech hub dedicated to the development of innovative solutions for the world of food.

In the coming months, the Parma-based company will complete the construction in Pilastro di Langhirano (Pa) of a modern plant for the production and processing of natural ingredients, of vegetable origin, free of allergens and synthetic additives. The plant will feature a coordinated group of pilot facilities, experimental kitchens and industrial machines capable of creating prototypes of products and new foods with the ultimate goal of satisfying the nutritional needs of contemporary customers and anticipating future trends.