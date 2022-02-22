The Chianti Classico Wine Consortium comes back to New York

After a few years in which the Chianti Classico Wine Consortium continued to preside over its first reference market, the United States, with various activities, which in the last period, due to the health emergency, were above all "virtual", the times they are finally ripe for the realization of a new great tasting event with the presence of the producers. On Monday 28 February, about sixty companies of the Black Rooster will land in New York to present, in the setting of the Altman Building, the best of their wine production: the classic Chianti vintage, reserve and large selection.

Over 1000 are the operators of the sector and representatives of the press already pre-registered for the event. The opportunity will serve the Consortium to present to the American market the new project of the additional geographical units of Chianti Classico which provides for the subdivision of the production area into smaller areas with greater homogeneity, to arrive at indicating the name of the village on the label or village.

Among the objectives of the project, that of strengthening the communication of the wine-territory binomial, increasing the quality in terms of identity and territoriality, allowing the consumer to know the origin of the grapes and, last but not least, stimulating demand through an offer always of more differentiated. The introduction of the name of the village on the label will serve to intercept and satisfy the interest of consumers who, in increasing numbers, especially in "mature" markets such as the United States, wish to learn more about the relationship between the wines of Gallo Nero and their territory of origin.

The wineries in the Altman Building tasting room will therefore be divided by Uga and a "Chianti classico Uga winebar" will be set up in the location, where Jeff Porter, honorary ambassador of Chianti Classico, will guide the guests of the event to discover the various nuances of Black Rooster. The program of the day also includes two seminars, for the press and for the trade, by the journalist Alessandro Masnaghetti, who has been collaborating with the Consortium for some years to create a mapping of the territory, with 360 ° aerial views, already partially published on the consortium website www.chianticlassico.com.