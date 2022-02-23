Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Campari: double-digit growth in 2021, increases dividend
Net revenues of € 2.17 billion (+ 22.6%), Net profit of € 284.8 million (+ 51.6%).
The Board of Directors of Davide Campari-Milano NV approved the Campari Group's annual financial report as at 31 December 2021. Bob Kunze-Concewitz, Chief Executive Officer commented: "2021 was a very successful year in which we achieved a very sustained performance in all key sales and profitability indicators. The reasons for this performance are attributable to the very positive momentum of...
EFA News - European Food Agency