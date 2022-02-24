Villa Sandi closes 2021 with strong growth

Villa Sandi, the winery of the Moretti Polegato family, active in the production of wines and prosecco in Veneto for the year 2021, achieved a turnover of 121 million euros, up 33% compared to 91.5 million euros in 2020, while the volumes sold went from 24 to 29 million bottles (+ 20%).

Exports account for around 70% of turnover, with some countries confirming the highest export volumes, the United States in particular, thanks also to the development of a new distribution agreement, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The Estates of Villa Sandi extend for over 200 hectares and span the entire area of the Prosecco universe, from the DOC areas in Veneto and Friuli, from the hills of Asolo to the historic DOCG vineyards of Valdobbiadene up to the cru of Cartizze.