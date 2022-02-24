Bat appoints new HR director

BAT-British American Tobacco Italia, a world leader in consumer goods with a multi-category product portfolio in the tobacco sector, announces the appointment of Vera Cubranic Bocak as the new HR & Inclusion Director for Italy and the Southern Europe Area .

Vera Cubranic Bocak will lead the management of a complex and rapidly growing business in 18 markets in Southern Europe, which continues to achieve excellent results such as the Top Employer certification, for the 11th consecutive year, and various awards in the 'Diversity & Inclusion area, such as the inclusion of the Financial Times among the prestigious global Diversity Leaders.

Born in Croatia, Vera completed her studies in Italy, at the University of Padua, where she graduated in psychology and obtained a master's in human resources. Since the beginning of his career he has held various roles in the Human Resources function in the media sector and in the consulting sector. At the same time he also continued his commitment as a teacher of HR courses at some Business Schools in Croatia. In 2015 he joined BAT as part of the acquisition of TDR in Croatia, contributing to a successful integration of the acquired business into the Group. In 2019 he moved to the North Central Europe Area as Area HR Director, leading the HR team through the global reorganization process. He is now part of the leadership team of the SEA (Southern Europe Area) based in Italy and of the leadership team of BAT Italia, made up of 50% of women.