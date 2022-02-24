Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Danone, quarterly sales exceed estimates in 2021
The Group will raise prices to offset cost inflation
Danone, the big French food company, known above all for dairy products and mineral waters, recorded an increase in net sales of 3.4% on a like-for-like (Lfl) basis in 2021, a result slightly above analysts' estimates. The owner of Evian and Volvic recorded net sales of € 24.28 billion, up from € 23.62 billion in 2020. Operating income stood at € 2.26 billion last year, down by 19.3% compared to 20...
