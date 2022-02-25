Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Keurig Dr Pepper, sales increase in 2021
Growth mainly driven by the cold drinks portfolio
Keurig Dr Pepper (Kdp) reported a 9.2% increase in net sales to $ 12.68 billion in 2021, driven primarily by growth in its cold drinks portfolio. The company's fourth-quarter net sales increased 8.7% to $ 3.39 billion, up from $ 3.12 billion a year earlier."We ended 2021 with exceptional top-line momentum, driven by strong consumer demand for all of our brands. It is the third consecutive year...
