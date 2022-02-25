Jde Peet's: increases turnover in 2021

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Jde Peet's, a Dutch company known for being one of the largest pure-plays in the world for coffee and tea, has released its financial results for the full year of 2021. Organic sales increased by 6.1% to 7.001 million EUR. Adjusted organic Ebit grew by 1.5% to € 1.304 million. Free cash flow increased to € 1,368 million and financial leverage was reduced by 2.7x. The underlying EPS grew by 13....