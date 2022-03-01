From Ukrainian producers and companies food to the most vulnerable

The government of Kiev made it known yesterday in a note: "At the request of the Minister of Social Policies of Ukraine Maryna Lazebna and with the assistance of the Ministry of Agriculture, Ukrainian food producers and national companies will supply 1 million food parcels for people belonging to the most vulnerable categories. The products will be distributed among people with disabilities, elderly people alone, families with several children, other people belonging to sensitive categories and social institutions. Regional social services will ensure the collection and delivery of products to the recipients.

The packages are made up of a variety of legumes and cereals, puffed breakfast cereals, meat, meat and vegetable preserves, pasta, sugar, condensed milk, oil, biscuits packaged in various forms. The first packages will be distributed today".