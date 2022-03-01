Contri Spumanti: Credem PE acquires minority interest

Credem Private Equity sgr, the private equity management company of the Credem Group, has completed the acquisition of a minority stake in the controlling vehicle of Contri Spumanti spa through the three funds under management (Elite, Credem Venture Capital II and EltifPlus), a company specialized in Italy in the production of sparkling and semi-sparkling wines.

The investment was equal to 18 million euros.

The company is a leader in the sector with two plants in Cazzano di Tramigna (Verona) and Campogalliano (Modena) with over 25 thousand square meters of surface. Contri Spumanti's turnover exceeded 100 million euros in 2021.

The operation follows the recent investment by Hyle Capital Partners, which through its “Finance for Food One” fund, entered the Contri Spumanti capital at the end of January, supporting Paolo Contri in a new phase of growth for the company.