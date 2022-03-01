It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Bofrost: turnover of 310.9 million in 2021-22

Renewed logo and expansion of the fresh range to conquer new market shares

Bofrost Italia SpA, an important Italian company engaged in the home sales of frozen and fresh specialties, closed the 2021-22 financial statements at the end of February with a turnover of € 310.9 million, with a slight decrease (-0.9%) compared to previous year, which had been characterized by a record result due to the strong increase in the demand for food at home caused by the lockdown.Compared t...

hef - 23659

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar