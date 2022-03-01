Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Bofrost: turnover of 310.9 million in 2021-22
Renewed logo and expansion of the fresh range to conquer new market shares
Bofrost Italia SpA, an important Italian company engaged in the home sales of frozen and fresh specialties, closed the 2021-22 financial statements at the end of February with a turnover of € 310.9 million, with a slight decrease (-0.9%) compared to previous year, which had been characterized by a record result due to the strong increase in the demand for food at home caused by the lockdown.Compared t...
EFA News - European Food Agency