Domino's current CEO, Ritch Allison, will retire on April 30. This was announced by the American pizza chain specifying that Russell Weiner +, currently coo and president of the company, will be promoted to CEO from 1 May. After leaving office, Allison will continue serving as a consultant until July 15, when she officially retires. He plans to remain on the company's board of directors until the annual shareholders' meeting on April 26.

Allison has been CEO of the Group since July 2018. His successor, Winner, has worked for Domino's since 2008, and helped initiate the company's transformation plan as Chief Marketing Officer. The company also announced that Sandeep Reddy will serve as Chief Financial Officer, starting April 1. Reddy is currently Chief Financial Officer of Six Flags, and recently announced that he will step down from this position on March 27.

"Working at Domino's for more than a decade, including the last four years as CEO, has been a privilege", said Allison. "During this time, we and our franchises have achieved tremendous growth and today the brand is stronger than ever. We have the best franchisees in the world and I am grateful to have partnered with them, along with our amazing store managers and team members", concluded.