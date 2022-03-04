Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Domino's Pizza: retail sales up in 2021
Fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results released
Domino's Pizza has released financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021. Global retail sales increased 9.0% in the fourth quarter and 11.7% for the full fiscal year. Sales in US restaurants increased 1.0% for the quarter and 3.5% for the full year. International sales also grew: by 1.8% during the quarter and by 8.0% for the full year. The fourth quarter was the 112th consecutive...
