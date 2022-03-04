Domino's Pizza: retail sales up in 2021

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Domino's Pizza has released financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021. Global retail sales increased 9.0% in the fourth quarter and 11.7% for the full fiscal year. Sales in US restaurants increased 1.0% for the quarter and 3.5% for the full year. International sales also grew: by 1.8% during the quarter and by 8.0% for the full year. The fourth quarter was the 112th consecutive...