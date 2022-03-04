Brunello wine: Ferragamo's Cantina Castiglion del Bosco sold in Montalcino

“With today's acquisition Montalcino confirms itself as cosmopolitan of wine and with a common denominator: that of the appeal of the brand, of the quality of its Brunello and of the territory”. This is the comment of the president of the Brunello di Montalcino wine consortium, Fabrizio Bindocci , following the news, announced by the Castiglion del Bosco company, concerning the acquisition of the same by an important international family office.

For the president Bindocci, the company in which Chiara and Massimo Ferragamo will be involved, "marks another prestigious transfer of ownership for one of the most famous wine-growing areas in the world and a wine, Brunello di Montalcino, which is the best known by Italian consumers. We welcome the newcomers to Montalcino who, we hope, will contribute not only to the growth of our brand but also to respect for the environment and its biodiversity. Values that have always been fundamental for the Montalcino area”, he concluded.

Castiglion del Bosco, one of the founding members of the Consortium in 1967, extends over 2 thousand hectares of which 62 are vineyards. The company is also very active in the luxury wine tourism hospitality with a 5-star wine relais and a private 18-hole golf club.