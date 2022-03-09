Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Metro Italia renews its stores in Bari and Pozzuoli
The stores become Horeca houses entirely dedicated to catering and hospitality professionals
Metro Italia continues its mission as a strategic partner in the out-of-home sector, transforming the points of sale in Pozzuoli, Campania, and Bari into Horeca houses to favor functionality and ease of access to spaces and departments. Objective of the new concept: to meet the increasingly specific needs of the restaurant world.Specifically, the Pozzuoli store employs about 70 employees, has 450 references...
EFA News - European Food Agency