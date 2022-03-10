Supplements: Procensa takes over the German Akaamp

Farmaceutici Procemsa, a company indirectly owned by Investindustrial Growth LP, specialized in the research and development, production and packaging of food supplements, medical devices and cosmetics, has signed a contract for the acquisition of Aakamp, a leading German company in the development and production of supplements food in all pharmaceutical forms, to consolidate its international leadership in the cosmetics and food supplements market. The transaction, whose economic terms have not been disclosed, is expected to close by mid-April.

Founded in 2009 in Breddorf (Germany) by Alexander Keibel, who will continue to be CEO of the company, Aakamp is one of the leading independent German supplement manufacturers and serves leading German health and wellness brands with a strong presence in particular on the D2C distribution. The company has its own manufacturing facility and currently employs around 200 people.

The integration between Procemsa and Aakamp allows Investindustrial to continue the strategy of creating a European center for cosmetics and food supplements thanks to the entry into a market like the German one which is the second largest in Europe with a value of approximately € 2.5 billion. Thanks to this new operation, the Procemsa Group becomes the third main Italian operator in this market, with a significant international presence.