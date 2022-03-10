Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Caffè Borbone drives the accounts of Italmobiliare
Growth results also for the subsidiaries Capitelli (cured meats) and Callmewine.com
The board of directors of Italmobiliare SpA, which examined the 2021 financial statements, with revenues of 1,579 million euros, showing an overall improvement of 25% compared to 2020 and growth of more than 15% for all the Portfolio Companies. At December 31, 2021, the Net Asset Value amounted to € 2,082 million, an increase of € 244 million compared to December 31, 2020.The pro-forma aggregate EBI...
EFA News - European Food Agency