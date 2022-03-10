Autogrill: turnover in 2021 at 2.6 billion euros

The board of directors of Autogrill SpA, which met today, examined and approved the consolidated results as at 31 December 2021, including the 2021 Non Financial Information Declaration and the annual report in Esef format. Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said: "2021 was a year of fundamental importance for our company. We have significantly improved our operational efficiency and cash flow has exceeded the targets we set for ourselves beginning of the year. Thanks also to the strengthening of the capital structure, obtained through the capital increase and the sale of the motorway business in the United States, we are now in the best conditions to grow by seizing all the opportunities that the economic recovery will offer us" .

In 2021, the Group reported revenues of € 2.6 billion, an increase of 32.8% at a constant exchange rate; Like for like sales up + 39.0%; an EBIT of -7.0 m in financial year 2021. The company has seen the benefits of various initiatives implemented during the year, including improved product diversification, greater operational efficiency and the renegotiation of rents.

The net result was Euro -37.8 million in financial year 2021. The Group reported a Free cash flow of € 117.0m in FY2021 and net financial debt (excluding loans and leasing liabilities) of 197.4 million euros.

In Italy, turnover amounted to 766.5 million euros, up 33.6% on 2020.

"Given the evolution of geopolitical events and the related economic uncertainty, Autogrill temporarily refrains from providing guidance for FY2022. The objectives for FY2024 remain unchanged", the Group announced in a press release.