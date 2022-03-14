Elior starts a partnership with Never Give Up

On the occasion of the lilac bow day which falls on March 15, dedicated to raising awareness and information on eating disorders, Elior, a company engaged in catering that serves over 30 million meals a year in the canteens of Italian schools, and Never Give Up, a non-profit organization founded in 2014 with the aim of intercepting and treating nutrition and eating disorders early, are launching an awareness project dedicated to children, teenagers and their families.

In Italy there are over three million people who have problems with weight, food and body image and, if left untreated, these problems can turn into nutrition and eating disorders. According to the World Health Organization, anorexia and bulimia are the leading cause of death from disease between the ages of 12 and 25. With a series of online and face-to-face events in schools, the project aims to bring greater attention and awareness to these issues and provide the tools to address them, involving young people and their families.

The first appointment, entitled "Never Give Up talk: eating disorders and the role of parents as a resource" will be on March 17 at 5:30 pm and will take place online together with Dr. Stefania Sinesi , PhD, psychotherapist, president and scientific director of the non-profit organization that will address the issue by giving parents and caregivers the basic notions to be able to understand which are the most frequent eating disorders and how to recognize them in advance.

With the aim of breaking the silence on these pathologies, in view of March 15, a series of further important initiatives are planned: as part of the campaigns launched several years for the presidency of the Council and for the Ministry of Health, the Colosseum in Rome (today March 14) and all the squares of Italy (March 15) will be tinged with lilac, to raise awareness of these disorders. In addition, a communication campaign directed by winning director Oscar-Danis Tanović will be on-air in March, aimed at generating greater awareness of these pathologies. Finally, during the 28th matchday of the championship, the banner of the initiative was displayed on all the fields of the Serie A Tim and the video of the campaign was projected on the giant screens of the stadiums.