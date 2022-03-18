Federvini joins the Board of Comité Vins

During the meeting of the general assembly held yesterday, March 17 in Brussels, the Comité Européen des Entreprises Vins - the European association representing the wine industry - elected the new Board with a three-year mandate: among the new members also Ettore Nicoletto as a representative of Federvini. “I welcome this position with great enthusiasm", declares the newly elected, "we are in an extremely complex historical moment and many challenges await us. I am pleased to be able to actively contribute to the defense of the requests of the wine sector with a view to fruitful collaboration with the various national representations".

Nicoletto emphasizes: "the dossiers on the table are all extremely important, from the protection and defense of our denominations, to the broader subject of product presentation or the indication of the list of ingredients and nutritional values through the digital u-label, up to the need to constantly support the sector in accessing new markets"

President and CEO of Angelini Wines & Estates, Nicoletto began his career at the Casa Vinicola Zonin where he held various positions including that of Export Director. In 2004 he moved to Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo where he was appointed general manager and then CEO from 2008 to 2020. In March 2020 he was appointed president and CEO of Angelini Wines & Estates, a company of Angelini Industries. Angelini Industries is a multinational industrial group founded in Ancona in 1919. Today it represents a solid and articulated industrial reality that employs about 5,700 employees and operates in 26 countries around the world with revenues of 1.7 billion euros.

Nicoletto also holds the position of vice president of the board of the wines group in Federvini, is president of the Lugana Doc protection consortium and director of Federdoc. Mauricio Gonzalez-Gordon (Fev - Federación Española del vino, Spain) was elected as president at the Comitè Vins assembly, taking over from Jean-Marie Barillère.