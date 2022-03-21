Start up: P101 invests in Civitfun Hospitality

Civitfun Hospitality, the online check-in software for the hotelerie, enters the P101 SGR portfolio with an investment of 2 million euros. The Italian venture capital company is a lead investor and continues its tradition of successful investments in Spanish startups (from Depovillage to Colvinco, passing through Bipi and Mundimoto).

The round will allow Civitfun Hospitality to expand its team, as well as strengthen its already solid position in Spain and continue its expansion path in Europe. Added to this is the launch of the latest "product" made available to the players in the sector: Civitfun Hub.

Civitfun Hub is the proposal created to eliminate the greatest number of "barriers" in the tourism sector allowing companies operating in this market (OTA, tour operators, booking systems, chatbots, apps, among others) to integrate own specific online check-in systems with the main PMS (Property Management System) through a single integration.

Considering the agreements currently active, Civitfun aims to exceed 2 million new hotel rooms under management in 2022.

“This capital increase will allow us to position ourselves more and more towards a 100% digitalization of the online check-in and check-out process in hotels and chains. Our goal is to strengthen our leadership in Spain by expanding our presence in Europe and Latin America where we are already operating. We are confident that our new product, Civitfun Hub - revolutionary for all players in the sector - will help us to make ourselves known and, consequently, to grow”, said Mariano de Oleza, CEO of Civitfun Hospitality.

According to Stefano Guidotti, Partner of P101 SGR " Civitfun is a small, dynamic and very focused company: the ability and determination of the team, together with the growth of the travel tech sector we are witnessing, make us particularly happy with our participation in this new, another Spanish company in our portfolio".

P101 SGR is a venture capital fund manager in Italy, specializing in investments in innovative and technology-driven companies in Europe. Born in 2013 and founded by Andrea Di Camillo, it counts among the investors of its funds Azimut, the Italian Investment Fund, the European Investment Fund, the BCC Pension Fund, the Cassa Forense as well as some of the main Italian entrepreneurial families. P101 SGR currently manages two funds, in addition to the first retail investment vehicle for venture capital developed in collaboration with the Azimut Group. With assets under management of over € 200 million, P101 has invested in over 40 companies including Opyn (formerly BorsadelCredito.it), Cortilia, Milkman, MusixMatch, and Tannico.