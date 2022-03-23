Congress in Paris to promote EU rice

Sustainable EU Rice - Don't Think Twice! continues its mission with the aim of making rice known to European citizens. After the appointment with Agroglobal in Portugal and TuttoFood in Milan in 2021, on March 29th the European food stakeholders will be in Paris for the 1st edition of the “European Rice Congress” organized at the Melià Paris La Defénce Hotel.

The sustainability of rice production in the three partner countries of the campaign (Italy, France and Portugal) will be discussed: at the press conference, in addition to the director of the Ente Nazionale Risi, Roberto Magnaghi, the president of the French rice growers' union, Bertrand Mazel, and the vice-president of Casa do Arroz (interprofessional association that brings together Portuguese rice growers), Pedro Monteiro, will take part.

The technical section will be of great interest, during which we will talk about the sustainability of production techniques with Marco Romani, head of the Agronomy department of the ENR Rice Research Center, the paddy market with Jean Pierre Brun, paddy broker, and of the world of rice marketing with Ernesto Morgado, president of Ferm (Federation of the European rice industry).

We recall that the consortium of the same name, formed by Ente Nazionale Risi (ENR), by the French Syndicat des Riziculteurs de France et Filiére (SRFF) and by the Portuguese Casa do Arroz - Associaçao Interprofissional do Arroz (CdA), presented its three-year project in 2019 promotion of rice grown in Europe to the EU which financed it at 80%.

The communication project of the three partners aims to promote awareness among consumers and stakeholders in Italy, France, Portugal and Germany on the sustainability of rice farming made in EU and on the environmental, socio-cultural and gastronomic heritage that in the Old Continent brings with it this agricultural product, often wrongly seen as a simple commodity. The agricultural and culinary traditions of Italy with its risottos, of the wetlands of the Camargue in France with riz au lait and Gardianne de taureau, of the Portuguese valleys from Lisbon to Alentejo with the many dishes based on Arroz Carolino, offer a rich heritage of varieties and gastronomy that deserves to be explored and shared, also from the point of view of healthy cultivation and consumer health.