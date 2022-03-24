Private Equity: Carlyle launches the auction for Irca

The auction for the sale of Irca, the historic manufacturer of chocolate, ingredients and semi-finished products for confectionery, bakery and ice cream in the B2B segment, of which the private equity group Carlyle had acquired 100% control in 2017, starts. of the sale was announced in January (see EFA News article).

As reported by MF-Milano Finanza, Carlyle has mandated the Rothschild and Bnp-Paribas advisors to handle the auction. The non-binding offers are expected at the beginning of April and the large private equity funds would already be at the window, interesting for the group founded by the Nobili family in 1919.

For years, Irca has embarked on a long path of growth, ending 2021 with revenues of over 360 million, well above the 323.3 million recorded in 2019 and therefore before the outbreak of the pandemic. An expansion resulting from a strategy of organic and external growth, which has led the group to an international dimension, as evidenced by the weight of the USA, currently the second largest market after Italy with over 40 million in revenues.