Integratori & Salute on the European stage

Integratori & Salute, an association born from the merger of Integratori Italia and FederSalus, has recently joined the Ehpm Federation (European Federation of Associations of Health Product Manufacturers), which brings together 14 national associations, which include about 1600 companies that produce and distribute food supplements. Antonino Santoro, a member of the Board of Integratori & Salute, is reconfirmed at the helm of the federation, who will continue to bring the demands of the sector to international institutional tables, "strengthening their credibility within the dynamics of a global market", specifies a press release.

"The reconfirmation of an Italian representative at the helm of one of the main European associations in the sector demonstrates the active role that the association wants to play. Belonging to an international reality like this will allow the Italian market to have an active presence in the face of new challenges dictated above all by the European regulatory plan", continues the note.

“We've done a lot this year, but it's just the beginning. The reconfirmation of my role as president of the Ehpm Federation is proof of this", declares Antonino Santoro." There are many projects we have started that we want to carry out together. Without prejudice to the primary interest of consumer health, I am here to renew my commitment to represent the requests of the associates and of the entire sector at European level. Our goal is to contribute to the definition of a more harmonized regulatory framework, which allows the industry to express its full potential and the promotion of the value of food supplements as a safeguard for maintaining a state of well-being and as a primary prevention tool. New challenges await us at a European level and we are ready to continue to face the complex dynamics of the market with energy”.