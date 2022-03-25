The new German branch of Argo Tractors was inaugurated in Bavaria

A modern showroom, a technologically advanced training center, events area, an innovative Competence Center and a test field for dynamic demonstrations: all on a total area of 13 thousand square meters within the industrial park of Burgoberbach, in Bavaria. These are the spaces, the numbers and the potential of the new headquarters of Argo Tractors Deutschland & Osterreich, the German branch of Argo Tractors - an Italian multinational active in agricultural mechanization -, which was officially inaugurated in the presence of local authorities.

The mayor of Burgoberbach, Gerhard Rammler, and the deputy administrator of the Ansbach district, Hans Henninger, took part in the cutting of the ribbon, highlighting how the new location of the Italian group is also strategic for the development of the industrial center of Burgoberbach and source of synergies with the largest European center for secondary and tertiary agricultural training in neighboring Triesdorf.

“Today is an important day for our Group ", highlighted Günter Ordnung, General Manager of Argo Tractors Deutschland & Osterreich during the ceremony. "The new headquarters has already been operational for a few weeks and allows us to give substance to the growth strategy on the German and Austrian markets, providing valid support to the network of dealers that we aim to further expand, while ensuring an increasingly effective response to the needs of the consolidated and future customers. In this sense we also wanted to create an innovative Competence Center, which brings together spare parts warehouse and specialized workshop, used rental and sales center: thanks to this we respond in a complete and timely manner to all requests from the market".

Less than a year after the first stone was laid, the inauguration of the new branch is a reason for satisfaction for the top management of the company, in the wake of that strategic plan of expansion and consolidation on the main world markets of which the industrial group of Fabbrico has become the protagonist, particularly in recent years.

"Even in this extremely complex historical period for the world community - underlined Simeone Morra, Corporate Business Director of Argo Tractors -, our Group does not stop, giving continuity to a growth path based on a strong and cohesive team and on a forward-looking corporate strategy that, from the Villamarciel site in Spain to that of Vaulx-Milieu in France up to this in Germany, sees, in the new modern and innovative branches, an extraordinary tool for consolidation and development. With the Burgoberbach headquarters we are further and enthusiastically relaunching our presence on the most important European market, the Austro-German one, offering dealers and customers increasingly cutting-edge products and services, thanks to our continuous investments in research and development. technological innovation and Digital Transformation".