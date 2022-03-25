Bacchus reigns over Bologna

On Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 March the second edition of Bologna in Vino will animate the spaces of Fico Eataly World, the large theme park dedicated to Italian food - with over 300 labels for tasting. The event, organized by Arte del Vino, returns to the city to give sector experts and wine lovers the opportunity to meet with wineries and producers from all over Italy and to undertake a path that will wind through the restaurants and gastronomic points to offer to all wine lovers an all-round sensory experience.

The event will also be an opportunity to give prominence and value to the territories, highlighting the excellence of the Italian wine heritage. Fico will, in addition to frame the two tasting days scheduled, also act as a trait d'union between Bologna In Vino and Sana Slow Wine Fair, thus promoting an entire weekend in which Bologna will be the reference point for experts and passionate about the world of wine and food & beverage.

Organized by BolognaFiere (with the artistic direction of Slow Food and the collaboration of FederBio and Confcommercio Ascom Bologna), Sana Slow Wine Fair is the international fair dedicated to good, clean and fair wine that from Sunday 27 to Tuesday 29 March will welcome wineries from all over Italy and from abroad: Albania, Argentina, Bosnia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Croatia, France, Germany, Macedonia, Montenegro, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and the United States. A world tour together with the great wines that respond to the principles of the Slow Wine Coalition and are inspired by the Slow Food manifesto for good, clean and fair wine: environmental sustainability, protection of the landscape and the cultural and social role of wineries in their own territories.

Sunday 27 March, from 12 to 19, Sana Slow Wine Fair will also open its doors to enthusiasts, for the occasion, a shuttle will connect Fico with the Bologna Fair to allow Bologna in Vino participants to also reach the BolognaFiere pavilions. The days of Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 March will be dedicated to professionals in the sector: restaurateurs, wine merchants, importers, distributors, cooks, sommeliers, will find in the pavilions a selection of the best international wineries united by the virtuous production method.